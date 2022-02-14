US President Biden will speak with UK prime minister today

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 09:54 pm

US President Biden will speak with UK prime minister today

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 09:54 pm
US President Joe Biden speaks with Britain&#039;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a plenary session at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Olivier Matthys
US President Joe Biden speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a plenary session at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Olivier Matthys

USA President Biden is expected to speak with UK's Boris Johnson around 12:30 pm ET Monday amid escalating tensions in Ukraine, a White House official confirms to CNN.

Over the weekend, Biden had a roughly hour-long phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and he warned him that the US and its allies will respond "decisively and impose swift and severe costs" on Russia should Putin decide to invade Ukraine, report CNN.

A senior administration official told reporters Saturday afternoon that the call between the two presidents was "professional and substantive," but "there was no fundamental change in the dynamic that has been unfolding now for several weeks."

The official said that Biden reiterated the US' ideas on how to enhance European security while also addressing some of Russia's security concerns, but noted that it "remains unclear whether Russia is interested in pursuing its goals diplomatically."

