US President Biden: We will lead by example and share climate innovations

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 09:51 pm

Biden also launched new platform to increase clean technology innovation in the industrial sector

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States would lead by example when it comes to sharing green technology innovations.

"The United States will lead by example and share with the world our considerable powers of innovation," he said, speaking at the COP26 United Nations climate summit, reports Reuters.

Biden announced a new clean energy initiative through the launch of the "First Movers Coalition" – a platform for building private sector demand to increase innovation in clean energy technology to confront the climate crisis.

It is launched in partnership with the World Economic Forum

Two dozen of the world's largest and most innovative companies belonging to eight different sectors will participate in it. They represent 30% of the world's global emissions — steel, shipping, aluminum, concrete, trucking, aviation, chemicals and direct air capture.

They will push for commercially viable alternatives to decarbonize the industrial sectors, and champion good, paying jobs, Biden said.

