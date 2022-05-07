US OKs China Eastern rerouting of New York-Shanghai flights

World+Biz

Reuters
07 May, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 09:41 am

Related News

US OKs China Eastern rerouting of New York-Shanghai flights

Reuters
07 May, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 09:41 am
A China Eastern Airlines aircraft and a Shanghai Airlines aircraft are seen in Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, China June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
A China Eastern Airlines aircraft and a Shanghai Airlines aircraft are seen in Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, China June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The US Transportation Department on Friday approved China Eastern Airlines Corp's request to let it extend the rerouting of New York-to-Shanghai flights, over Covid-19 measures, to a different Chinese airport through 31 May.

The department previously granted China Eastern's request to move existing twice-weekly Shanghai westbound passenger flights from New York to China's Fuzhou Changle International Airport in Fujian province through the end of April.

China Eastern said in a filing with the US government that, "due to evolving coronavirus pandemic control measures in the Shanghai region," Chinese aviation regulators had instructed it "to divert Shanghai-bound passenger flights arriving from the US to certain alternate airports in China."

China / USA

New York-Shanghai flights / US / china / Flight

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kingfisher on overhead cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

White-breasted Kingfisher: Keeping calm and cool in our claustrophobic capital

1h | Panorama
Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

2h | Wheels
Team members of Strides Co: CTO Ariq Mansur (L-R), CEO Zahia Khondoker and COO Alavi Khondoker. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Strides Co: A platform that set out to meet demands for contemporary clothing

2h | Panorama
Representational image. Painting: Eid Procession/Alam Musabbir/National Museum

A blur of pesta sherbet – Eid of the 1950s

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Coffee house song was filled with fictional characters

Coffee house song was filled with fictional characters

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Road accidents plague Eid holidays

3h | Videos
How many hours of sleep are enough for good health?

How many hours of sleep are enough for good health?

3h | Videos
Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

2
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

5
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

6
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval