US OKs China Eastern rerouting of New York-Shanghai flights

A China Eastern Airlines aircraft and a Shanghai Airlines aircraft are seen in Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, China June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The US Transportation Department on Friday approved China Eastern Airlines Corp's request to let it extend the rerouting of New York-to-Shanghai flights, over Covid-19 measures, to a different Chinese airport through 31 May.

The department previously granted China Eastern's request to move existing twice-weekly Shanghai westbound passenger flights from New York to China's Fuzhou Changle International Airport in Fujian province through the end of April.

China Eastern said in a filing with the US government that, "due to evolving coronavirus pandemic control measures in the Shanghai region," Chinese aviation regulators had instructed it "to divert Shanghai-bound passenger flights arriving from the US to certain alternate airports in China."