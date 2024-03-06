US now pushes UN to back 'immediate' Gaza ceasefire to free hostages

World+Biz

Reuters
06 March, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 11:10 am

Related News

US now pushes UN to back 'immediate' Gaza ceasefire to free hostages

The US wants any Security Council support for a ceasefire to be linked to the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza

Reuters
06 March, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 11:10 am
Photo: AP
Photo: AP

The United States on Tuesday revised language in a draft United Nations Security Council resolution to back "an immediate ceasefire of roughly six-weeks in Gaza together with the release of all hostages," according to the text seen by Reuters. 

The third revision of the text - first proposed by the US two weeks ago - now reflects blunt remarks by Vice President Kamala Harris. The initial US draft had shown support for "a temporary ceasefire" in the Israel-Hamas war. 

The US wants any Security Council support for a ceasefire to be linked to the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October, killing 1,200 people and taking 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Washington had been averse to the word ceasefire. 

It has vetoed three draft council resolutions - two of which would have demanded an immediate ceasefire - during the five-month-long war. Most recently, the US justified its veto by saying that such council action could jeopardise efforts by the US, Egypt and Qatar to broker a pause in the war and the release of hostages. 

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday it was in the hands of Hamas whether to accept a deal for a ceasefire as delegations held a third day of talks with no sign of a breakthrough.

The US traditionally shields Israel at the United Nations, but it has also abstained twice, allowing the council to adopt resolutions that aimed to boost aid to Gaza and called for extended pauses in fighting.

In retaliation for the 7 October attack by Hamas, Israel launched a military assault on Hamas in Gaza that health authorities say has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians with thousands more bodies feared lost amid the ruins.

Washington has been stepping up pressure on its ally Israel to do more to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, where the UN has warned that a quarter of the 2.3 million people in the enclave are on the brink of famine. 

The United States has said it plans to allow time for negotiations on its draft and will not rush to a vote. To pass, a resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the US, France, Britain, Russia or China.

Top News / Middle East

Israel-Hamas Conflict / United States (US) / call for ceasfire / United Nations (UN)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the second largest jute producer, Bangladesh vows to resurrect the glory days of the golden fiber. Photo: TBS

Processed cellulose from jute: Will Bangladesh recognise the gem hidden in the golden fibre?

3h | Panorama
The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

16h | Habitat
Like the capital’s Dhanmondi, Gulshan and Banani areas, Khilgaon also has high-rise buildings or towers with restaurants on every floor. At one of these buildings, we found the way to the stairs blocked by a huge generator. PHOTOS: MEHEDI HASAN

Waiting on a fire? Inside the restaurant cluster in Khilgaon

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Panic around the world – is my account hacked?

Panic around the world – is my account hacked?

42m | Videos
Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club.

Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club.

14h | Videos
Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

13h | Videos
Is physical money on its way out?

Is physical money on its way out?

2h | Videos