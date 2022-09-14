US to move $3.5B in Afghan central bank assets to Swiss-based trust

World+Biz

Reuters
14 September, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 04:21 pm

Related News

US to move $3.5B in Afghan central bank assets to Swiss-based trust

Reuters
14 September, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 04:21 pm
An Afghan currency exchange worker stacks banknotes at a market in Kabul, Afghanistan October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An Afghan currency exchange worker stacks banknotes at a market in Kabul, Afghanistan October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

The United States on Wednesday announced that it would transfer $3.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets into a new Swiss-based trust fund that will be shielded from the Taliban and used to help stabilize Afghanistan's collapsed economy.

The Afghan Fund, managed by a board of trustees, could pay for critical imports like electricity, cover debt payments to international financial institutions, protecting Afghanistan's eligibility for development aid, and fund the printing of new currency.

"The Afghan Fund will protect, preserve and make targeted disbursements of that $3.5 billion to help provide greater stability to the Afghan economy," the US Treasury said in a statement.

US officials said no money would go to the Afghan central bank, known as DAB, until it is "free of political interference" - diplomatic parlance for replacing the bank's top Taliban officials, two of whom are under US and U.N. sanctions, with banking professionals - and anti-money laundering safeguards are instituted.

"Until these conditions are met, sending assets to DAB would place them at unacceptable risk and jeopardize them as a source of support for the Afghan people," US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Ademeyo said in a letter to the central bank's Supreme Council seen by Reuters.

The new fund is based in Geneva and has an account with the Basel-based Bank for International Settlements (BIS), which provides financial services to central banks.

"The BIS is establishing a customer relationship with the Fund for the Afghan People. The BIS role is limited to providing banking services to and executing the instructions of the Board of Trustees of the Fund without involvement in the Fund's governance or decision making," the BIS said, adding it would comply with all applicable sanctions and regulations.

The fund will not resolve serious problems driving dire economic and humanitarian crises threatening to worsen as winter approaches. Nearly half of Afghanistan's 40 million people face "acute hunger," according to the United Nations.

The Taliban's biggest fiscal challenge is developing new revenues to compensate for financial aid that provided up to 75% of government spending that the United States and other donors ended after the Islamists seized Kabul in August 2021 as the last American troops left, ending two decades of war.

"The economy of Afghanistan faces serious structural issues, exacerbated by the Taliban takeover," a senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters in a briefing about the new fund.

The crises also have been fueled by decades of war, drought, the Covid-19 pandemic, endemic corruption and a cutoff of the central bank from the international banking system.

Creation of the new trust fund comes after months of talks between US President Joe Biden's administration, Switzerland, other parties and the Taliban, who demanded the return of $7 billion in Afghan central bank assets held in the United States.

The talks continued despite US anger at the Taliban's harboring of late al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - killed on July 31 in a CIA drone strike on his Kabul safe house - and international outrage at the militants' human rights crackdown, including barring girls from state-run secondary schools.

Biden in February sequestered "for the benefit of the Afghan people" the $3.5 billion in DAB assets to be transferred into the new trust fund.

The other $3.5 billion is being contested in lawsuits against the Taliban stemming from the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. Courts could decide to release that money, which could be deposited in the new trust fund.

Another approximately $2 billion in Afghan central bank assets held in European and Emirati banks also could end up in the fund.

The fund, US officials said, will be overseen by a board comprising a US government representative, a Swiss government representative, Anwar Ahady, a former Afghan central bank chief and former finance minister, and Shah Mehrabi, a US academic who remains on the DAB Supreme Council.

Top News

Afghan economy / Afghan economic crisis / Afghanistan / Afghanistan economic collapse

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Leading the parade was Mr. Khondker Mandood Ahmed’s classic Mercedes Benz W123 E Class, followed by the newer generation sedans and coupes, followed by SUVs. Photo: Saikat Roy

Club Drive 3: Mercedes Benz Mawa Run

3h | Wheels
Photo: Noor A Alam

The story of a people through the story of their language

4h | Panorama
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an illegal RMG export business 

9h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First fifty ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Korean ‘Artificial Sun’ to produce clean energy

Korean ‘Artificial Sun’ to produce clean energy

19m | Videos
Govt takes Initiative to stop marketing of miniket rice

Govt takes Initiative to stop marketing of miniket rice

44m | Videos
Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

20h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

6
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka