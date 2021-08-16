US military commander met face-to-face with Taliban
A US military commander met face-to-face with Taliban to seek non-interference with Kabul airport evacuation, The Associated Press has reported citing an US official.
A US military commander met face-to-face with Taliban to seek non-interference with Kabul airport evacuation, The Associated Press has reported citing an US official.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.