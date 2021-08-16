US military commander met face-to-face with Taliban

World+Biz

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 08:15 pm

Related News

US military commander met face-to-face with Taliban

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 08:15 pm
Afghan security forces patrol at the Kunduz, Afghanistan April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan security forces patrol at the Kunduz, Afghanistan April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A US military commander met face-to-face with Taliban to seek non-interference with Kabul airport evacuation, The Associated Press has reported citing an US official.

USA / KabulHasFallen / Afghanistan / Taliban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Current Affairs: Remembering the Father of the Nation

TBS Current Affairs: Remembering the Father of the Nation

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: Colonel Jamil, a story of an unsung hero

TBS Stories: Colonel Jamil, a story of an unsung hero

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie