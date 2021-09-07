US, Japan, S Korea prepare for possible meeting on N Korea - report

A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The United States, South Korea and Japan are preparing for a possible meeting of officials handling North Korea next week in Tokyo, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

Arrangements were being made for talks between the US envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, and his Japanese and South Korean counterparts, the report said, citing multiple unnamed sources.

The officials would discuss the feasibility of attempts by the US administration of President Joe Biden to open dialogue with North Korea in pursuit of denuclearisation, Kyodo said.

Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the Japanese foreign ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, will participate, as will Noh Kyu-duk, the South Korean foreign ministry's special representative for Korean peninsula peace and security affairs.

It would be the first meeting of the three countries since they met in Seoul in June, the news agency said.