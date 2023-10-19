US issues ‘worldwide caution’ alert for its citizens

The Department of State of the US has issued a "worldwide caution" alert amid the escalation in the Hamas-Israel war.

The state department says the alert was issued "due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against US citizens and interests".

Worldwide Caution: Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State @StateDept advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased… pic.twitter.com/waIpqmWu2m— Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) October 19, 2023

It advises US citizens overseas to "exercise increased caution".

Such an alert was previously issued in August 2022 following the US drone killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.