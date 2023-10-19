US issues ‘worldwide caution’ alert for its citizens

World+Biz

TBS Report
19 October, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 10:24 pm

Related News

US issues ‘worldwide caution’ alert for its citizens

TBS Report
19 October, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 10:24 pm
US issues ‘worldwide caution’ alert for its citizens

The Department of State of the US has issued a "worldwide caution" alert amid the escalation in the Hamas-Israel war.

The state department says the alert was issued "due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against US citizens and interests".

It advises US citizens overseas to "exercise increased caution".

Such an alert was previously issued in August 2022 following the US drone killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Top News

US department of state / travel advisory

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rescuing the trafficked women was just the initial phase of the job. Now, the NGO will also have to work closely with both Bangladeshi and Indian governments to repatriate the rescued women to Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

1 message, 2 countries, a crime racket and 40 hours in-between: How an NGO official orchestrated the rescue of 7 trafficked women

11m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The eerie silence of big business when it comes to Israel-Palestine

21m | Panorama
Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

23h | Panorama
The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

13h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

12h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

11h | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

14h | TBS World