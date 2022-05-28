US issues sanctions targeting N Korean weapons of mass destruction program

World+Biz

Reuters
28 May, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 08:59 am

Related News

US issues sanctions targeting N Korean weapons of mass destruction program

Reuters
28 May, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 08:59 am
Residents hold US and North Korean flags while they wait for motorcade of North Korea&#039;s leader Kim Jong Un en route to the Metropole Hotel for the second US- North Korea summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, 28 February, 2019/ Reuters
Residents hold US and North Korean flags while they wait for motorcade of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un en route to the Metropole Hotel for the second US- North Korea summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, 28 February, 2019/ Reuters

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on two Russian banks, a North Korean company and a person who is accused of supporting North Korea's weapons of mass destruction program, increasing pressure on Pyongyang over its renewed ballistic missile launches.

The latest American move came a day after China and Russia vetoed a US-led push to impose more United Nations sanctions on North Korea over its ballistic missile launches, publicly splitting the UN Security Council for the first time since it started punishing Pyongyang in 2006.

The vetoes came despite what the United States says was the sixth test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by North Korea this year and signs that Pyongyang is preparing to conduct its first nuclear test since 2017.

In a statement, the US Treasury Department said it targeted Air Koryo Trading Corp as well as Russian financial institutions the Far Eastern Bank and Bank Sputnik for contributing to procurement and revenue generation for North Korean organizations.

Washington also designated Jong Yong Nam, a Belarus-based representative of an organization subordinate to the North Korea Second Academy of Natural Sciences (SANS), who Washington said has supported North Korean organizations linked to the development of ballistic missiles.

North Korea's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The United States will continue to implement and enforce existing sanctions while urging the DPRK (North Korea) to return to a diplomatic path and abandon its pursuit of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles," the Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.

China has been urging the United States to take action - including lifting some unilateral sanctions - to entice Pyongyang to resume talks stalled since 2019, after three failed summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and then-US President Donald Trump. The United States has said Pyongyang should not be rewarded.

Late on Friday, the top diplomats of South Korea, Japan and the United States issued a joint statement saying North Korea had "significantly increased the pace and scale of its ballistic missile launches since September 2021".

In the statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi urged Pyongyang to "return to negotiations."

Top News / USA

US-North Korea / US Sanction / US sanctions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Car myths that really need to go away

Car myths that really need to go away

Now | Wheels
The taboo of dining out alone

The taboo of dining out alone

21h | Food
The perfect time for newborn photography is between the first five and 14 days when a baby’s bones are the most malleable for posing. Photo: Courtesy

Is there a market for newborn photography in the country? Studio Picturerific says yes

21h | Panorama
Pakistan finds itself in political turmoil again as Imran Khan pushes for immediate general elections. Photo: Reuters

Supreme Court of Pakistan: Now a candle in the dark

22h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Education at Tk1 changing lives, making dreams come true

11m | Videos
Photo: TBS

An electricity bill that connects Brahmanbaria with Tripura

16m | Videos
Chapped lips in summer, why?

Chapped lips in summer, why?

21m | Videos
Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products