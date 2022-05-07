US intel helped Ukraine sink Russian cruiser Moskva: Reports

World+Biz

TBS Report
07 May, 2022, 12:10 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 12:15 am

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Russian Navy&#039;s vessels near the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Russian Navy's vessels near the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Intelligence provided by the USA helped the Ukrainians sink Russia's flagship Black Sea missile cruiser 'Moskva' in April, several US media reported quoting defense officials. 

The US shared the location of the Moskva in the Black Sea with the Ukrainians but had no role in the decision to strike it, the officials claimed.

Unnamed officials said Ukraine had asked the US about a ship sailing to the south of Odesa. After the US confirmed Moskva's location, Ukraine then struck it with two missiles. The Pentagon has not commented on it yet. 

The unnamed US officials quoted in media reports said they did not know that Ukraine would target the Moskva after helping determine its location.

A guided-missile cruiser carrying a crew of 510, the Moskva was the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. It sank on 14 April after being struck by two Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missiles, US officials said. 

Its sinking was a major symbolic and military blow to Russia. However, Moscow said the vessel sank after a fire. 

The Moskva was the largest Russian warship sunk in combat since World War II. 

American officials said there were significant Russian casualties, but they don't know how many.

