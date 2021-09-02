US House committee backs $25 billion increase in defense spending

02 September, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 09:54 am

The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
The US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee on Wednesday backed a proposal to increase spending for the Department of Defense by about $25 billion, more than the $715 billion proposed by President Joe Biden's administration.

The vote paved the way for $740 billion budget for the Pentagon next year, since the Senate Armed Services Committee had already backed that spending level in its version of the bill.

The vote in favor of the amendment to the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, was 42-17, as more than a dozen Democrats joined every committee Republican in favor of higher spending.

