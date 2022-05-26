US hits Twitter with $150 mn fine over privacy breach

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
26 May, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 09:16 am

Related News

US hits Twitter with $150 mn fine over privacy breach

BSS/AFP
26 May, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 09:16 am
A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 26, 2016/Reuters
A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 26, 2016/Reuters

Twitter agreed to pay $150 million to settle allegations the platform gave advertisers some user information that was supposed to be employed to strengthen account security, US authorities said Wednesday.

The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice accused Twitter of taking phone numbers or email addresses provided to tighten privacy and then letting advertisers use the details to make money.

"Twitter obtained data from users on the pretext of harnessing it for security purposes but then ended up also using the data to target users with ads," commission chair Lina Khan said in a release.

The personal information that users hand over to tech companies, and how that data gets used, is a front of repeated conflict between regulators and powerful firms like Facebook parent Meta, Twitter and others.

Clashes over privacy have resulted in periodic suits or settlements but critics have long called for a comprehensive updating of US national rules for how people's data is handled online.

In a five-year period ending in 2019, more than 140 million Twitter users gave phone numbers or email addresses to the San Francisco-based service to help secure accounts with two-factor authentication, regulators said.
The security technique involves augmenting passwords with one-time codes sent by text or email messages.

Without telling users, Twitter let advertisers use the personal information to target ads, said the FTC, which worked with federal prosecutors to pursue a case against the tech firm.

"Consumers who share their private information have a right to know if that information is being used to help advertisers target customers," US Attorney Stephanie Hinds said in a release.

Along with agreeing to pay $150 million, Twitter will implement new measures including having its privacy program regular evaluated by an independent assessor, the settlement deal indicated.

"Keeping data secure and respecting privacy is something we take extremely seriously, and we have cooperated with the FTC every step of the way," Twitter chief privacy officer Damien Kieran said in a blog post.

"We have aligned with the agency on operational updates and program enhancements to ensure that people's personal data remains secure and their privacy protected," he added, noting the penalty has already been paid.

The settlement, which will need to be approved by a judge, also requires Twitter to inform all of the people who joined Twitter prior to late 2019 about the deal and options for protecting their privacy.

Twitter / privacy breach / Privacy Policy / Privacy protection / Twitter Inc

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Should Belayets be allowed to return to school at 55?

1h | Pursuit
Impact Hub Dhaka is designed to cater to connectivity, offering lots of communal areas where you can chat over coffee, watch a webinar as a group or even host events. Photo: Courtesy

Inside Impact Hub: The surprising benefits of working in a co-working space

2h | Pursuit
Pacific Jeans uses sustainable technology in washing and finishing, and now has the facility to wash with zero water. Photo: Courtesy

How big dreams and smart investment made Pacific Jeans a denim exporting giant 

3h | Panorama
Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

1h | Videos
Tea tales at TSC

Tea tales at TSC

2h | Videos
What journalism students want to know

What journalism students want to know

3h | Videos
Where the people have more weapons than military

Where the people have more weapons than military

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh