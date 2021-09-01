US to help build border facilities on Tajik-Afghan border

World+Biz

Reuters
01 September, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 09:03 pm

Related News

US to help build border facilities on Tajik-Afghan border

The new facility, which will be built in Tajikistan's southwestern tip, will replace an outdated detachment and allow border guards to "deploy forces more quickly to border areas in response to threats," US embassy said

Reuters
01 September, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 09:03 pm
Tajik service members line up during a parade following a nationwide military exercise, in Dushanbe, Tajikistan July 22, 2021. Tajik Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Tajik service members line up during a parade following a nationwide military exercise, in Dushanbe, Tajikistan July 22, 2021. Tajik Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

The United States will help build new facilities for border guards in Tajikistan along the Central Asian country's frontier with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan to better respond to security threats, the US embassy in Dushanbe said on Wednesday.

The new facility, which will be built in Tajikistan's southwestern tip, will replace an outdated detachment and allow border guards to "deploy forces more quickly to border areas in response to threats," the embassy said.

Tajikistan, which has pledged to accept 100,000 Afghan refugees escaping the Taliban, hosts a Russian military base and is a member of a Moscow-led post-Soviet security bloc.

Moscow has reinforced its military base in Tajikistan and its forces are holding a month of exercises near the border with Afghanistan.

The final US forces pulled out of Afghanistan on Monday and President Joe Biden spoke on Tuesday of the end of an era of major military operations to remake other countries. 

South Asia

USA / Tajikistan / Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

4h | Videos
Bangladeshi Mr Bean

Bangladeshi Mr Bean

4h | Videos
Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

4h | Videos
ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks