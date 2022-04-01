US has no involvement in plot to remove Pak PM: White House

TBS Report

TBS Report
01 April, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2022, 12:05 pm

"There is absolutely no truth to the allegation," a White House spokeswoman said

A view of the White House in Washington, U.S. January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo
A view of the White House in Washington, U.S. January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

The White House has strongly denied Prime Minister Imran Khan's claim that the US government was involved in a conspiracy to oust him.

"There is absolutely no truth to the allegation," a White House spokeswoman said in response to media questioning about the matter, reports The News.

The US Department of State had previously vehemently denied any role in the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, stating that "these allegations are false."

Imran khan named the United States as the country that threatened to depose him on Thursday evening. 

Will return stronger no matter what the result of no-trust vote, says Pakistan PM

During a political rally in Islamabad on Sunday, the Prime Minister waved a piece of paper, claiming that it was a letter carrying evidence of a foreign plot against him, and that the opposition's no-trust resolution was also a part of this foreign effort to destabilize his government.

Responding to a question regarding a 'threat letter', the US State Department categorically rejected any kind of involvement in the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

The department also maintained that the US was monitoring the situation in Pakistan. "We are closely following developments in Pakistan," the State Department spokesperson said, adding that, "We respect and support Pakistan's constitutional process and the rule of law."

