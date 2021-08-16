US to fly in extra forces to secure Kabul airport

US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer said in an interview that the US remains engaged in diplomatic conversations with the Taliban in Doha, and acknowledges that the situation in Afghanistan had deteriorated faster than anticipated

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The United States will spend time focused intensively on securing the Kabul airport and additional US forces will be flowing into the airport on Monday and Tuesday, the US Deputy National Security Adviser said.

Jon Finer said in an interview that the US remains engaged in diplomatic conversations with the Taliban in Doha, and acknowledges that the situation in Afghanistan had deteriorated faster than anticipated, reports the Al Jazeera.

