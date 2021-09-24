US fallout over Kabul drone strike grows with plans for multiple probes

World+Biz

Reuters
24 September, 2021, 08:45 am
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 08:50 am

Related News

US fallout over Kabul drone strike grows with plans for multiple probes

"This is an issue that several committees are going to look at, and we've already started to do that," said Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee

Reuters
24 September, 2021, 08:45 am
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 08:50 am
Soldiers from the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, walk together after returning home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, US, September 6, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Soldiers from the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, walk together after returning home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, US, September 6, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A senior US Democrat said on Thursday that multiple congressional committees will investigate a drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians last month, to determine what went wrong and answer questions about future counterterrorism strategy.

"This is an issue that several committees are going to look at, and we've already started to do that," Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, told reporters.

The US military apologized on Friday for the Aug. 29 drone strike in Kabul that killed as many as 10 civilians, including seven children, calling it a "tragic mistake."

The Pentagon had said the strike targeted an Islamic State suicide bomber who posed an imminent threat to US-led troops as they completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The intelligence failure raised hard questions about future risks, particularly whether the United States can keep track of threats from Afghanistan without a presence in the country.

"Particularly as we are going to be moving to an over-the-horizon strategy, we need to understand exactly what went wrong and what that means in terms of the limits of what we are able to do," Schiff told a meeting with journalists sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor.

"Over-the-horizon" refers to counterterrorism efforts from outside Afghanistan, such as drone strikes from bases located 1,000 miles from their targets.

The confirmation of civilian deaths provided further fuel to critics of the chaotic US withdrawal, which generated the biggest foreign policy crisis yet for President Joe Biden's administration.

Many of Biden's fellow Democrats, as well as Republicans, have criticized the conduct of the withdrawal. Congressional committees have scheduled hearings with top administration officials.

Schiff said he backed the withdrawal. "We can't occupy everywhere," he said. "Today there is a greater risk in other parts of the world than there is in Afghanistan."

Top News / South Asia / USA

USA / Kabul Airstrike / Afghanistan / Taliban / ISIS

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

16h | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

16h | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

19h | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly