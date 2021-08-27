US faces criticism for relying on Taliban for security at airport

World+Biz

TBS Report
27 August, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 12:49 pm

Related News

US faces criticism for relying on Taliban for security at airport

In a State Department briefing, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was asked why the US should pay attention to what the Taliban wants considering no legally recognised government has been established

TBS Report
27 August, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 12:49 pm
US President Joe Biden reacts during a moment of silence for the dead as he delivers remarks about Afghanistan, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, US August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
US President Joe Biden reacts during a moment of silence for the dead as he delivers remarks about Afghanistan, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, US August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The US has been facing criticism over its decision to rely on the Taliban to secure the perimeter of Kabul airport.

"It's not a matter of trust, it's a matter of mutual self-interest...but there is no evidence thus far that I've been given, as a consequence by any of our commanders in the field, that there has been collusion between the Taliban and ISIS in carrying out what happened," US President Joe Biden told reporters on Thursday evening, reports the BBC.

In a State Department briefing, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was asked why the US should pay attention to what the Taliban wants considering no legally recognised government has been established.

He said: "the Taliban, whether we like it or not, is in control – largely in control of the country, certainly in control of the city of Kabul. And it's been important to work with them to try to facilitate and ensure the departure of all those who want to leave".

Secretary Blinken added that the US continues to negotiate with the Taliban for what happens after the withdrawal completes: "we've been engaged with the Taliban for some time diplomatically going back years in efforts, as you know, to try to advance a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan".

South Asia / USA

Taliban / USA / Afghanistan / Kabul Airport Blast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

23h | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

23h | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

23h | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

5
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

6
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs