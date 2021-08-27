US faces criticism for relying on Taliban for security at airport

US President Joe Biden reacts during a moment of silence for the dead as he delivers remarks about Afghanistan, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, US August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The US has been facing criticism over its decision to rely on the Taliban to secure the perimeter of Kabul airport.

"It's not a matter of trust, it's a matter of mutual self-interest...but there is no evidence thus far that I've been given, as a consequence by any of our commanders in the field, that there has been collusion between the Taliban and ISIS in carrying out what happened," US President Joe Biden told reporters on Thursday evening, reports the BBC.

In a State Department briefing, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was asked why the US should pay attention to what the Taliban wants considering no legally recognised government has been established.

He said: "the Taliban, whether we like it or not, is in control – largely in control of the country, certainly in control of the city of Kabul. And it's been important to work with them to try to facilitate and ensure the departure of all those who want to leave".

Secretary Blinken added that the US continues to negotiate with the Taliban for what happens after the withdrawal completes: "we've been engaged with the Taliban for some time diplomatically going back years in efforts, as you know, to try to advance a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan".