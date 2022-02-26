US expected to impose sanctions on Russia's Putin as soon as Friday

World+Biz

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 01:55 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 02:01 am

Related News

US expected to impose sanctions on Russia's Putin as soon as Friday

The Russian leader will become the highest profile target in the effort to impose costs on the Russian economy and Putin's inner circle in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 01:55 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 02:01 am
Photo :TASS
Photo :TASS

The United States is expected to impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as Friday, CNN reported, citing people familiar with the decision.

The Russian leader will become the highest profile target in the effort to impose costs on the Russian economy and Putin's inner circle in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Additional Russian officials are likely to be included, one of the sources said.

The US action follows reports the European Union plans to target Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with sanctions.

US President Joe Biden has said sanctioning Putin has been an option under consideration, telling CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Thursday it was "on the table."

Top News

USA sanction on Russia / Russia-Ukraine war / Russian President Vladimir Putin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

16h | Food
Photo: Noor A Alam

BBQ Bangladesh: A chicken lovers’ utopia

16h | Food
Ukrainian service members walk with M141 Bunker Defeat Munition weapons supplied by the United States during drills at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, Ukraine, February 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Russo-Ukrainian war: Red harvest of expansionism and failed diplomacy

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

6h | Videos
Indian little master beat World champion

Indian little master beat World champion

6h | Videos
Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

7h | Videos
Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused