US, EU clear manufacturing plant for Bavarian Nordic's monkeypox vaccine

World+Biz

Reuters
27 July, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 10:02 pm

Related News

US, EU clear manufacturing plant for Bavarian Nordic's monkeypox vaccine

Reuters
27 July, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 10:02 pm
An employee of the vaccine company Bavarian Nordic works in a laboratory of the company in Martinsried near Munich, Germany, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Lukas Barth/File Photo
An employee of the vaccine company Bavarian Nordic works in a laboratory of the company in Martinsried near Munich, Germany, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Lukas Barth/File Photo

Drugmaker Bavarian Nordic said US and European regulators have approved the use of Jynneos vaccine doses made at the company's plant in Denmark as global efforts to tackle the monkeypox outbreak pick up pace.

The US Food and Drug Administration's approval for the fill-and-finish plant will lead to the availability of an additional 786,000 doses of vaccine in the United States, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

The fill-and-finish plants fill vials with vaccine produced in bulk and then package those for distribution.

The vaccine is already approved for use in the United States and Europe for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox disease among adults.

More than 18,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported globally from 78 countries, with the majority in Europe, according to the World Health Organization. The UN health agency has declared an emergency over the outbreak. 

In a tweet on Wednesday, the US FDA said it had already facilitated the shipment of manufactured doses to prepare for distribution once the production changes were approved.

"Additional doses manufactured at this plant can help address the need for this vaccine moving forward," the FDA said.

Bavarian has received orders for millions of doses from across the globe, including nearly 7 million vaccine doses this year and next to the United States.

monkeypox / Vaccine / US-EU Deal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

1d | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

1d | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Russia says gas supply lines to Europe must be repaired

Russia says gas supply lines to Europe must be repaired

3h | Videos
Hebaang: A splash of mountain amidst urban noise

Hebaang: A splash of mountain amidst urban noise

3h | Videos
Russia pulls out from ISS

Russia pulls out from ISS

3h | Videos
Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work
Economy

Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work