US discusses 'opportunities' for Taiwan to participate at WHO meeting

World+Biz

02 April, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 09:59 am

Related News

US discusses 'opportunities' for Taiwan to participate at WHO meeting

02 April, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 09:59 am
People wait to receive their booster shot of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the lobby of Taipei main station ahead of Lunar new year in Taipei, Taiwan, January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
People wait to receive their booster shot of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the lobby of Taipei main station ahead of Lunar new year in Taipei, Taiwan, January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

US and Taiwanese officials have held talks on expanding Taiwan's international participation including "opportunities" for the island to attend a major World Health Organization meeting next month.

Taiwan is excluded from most global organisations due to objections from China, which considers it one of its provinces and not a separate country. In particular, Taipei has complained that exclusion from the WHO has hampered efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US. State Department said in a statement Friday the meeting took place in Washington between high-level diplomats including Assistant Secretary for International Organization Affairs Michele J. Sison and Taiwan's de facto US. ambassador Hsiao Bi-Khim.

"This discussion focused on opportunities for Taiwan's participation as an observer in the World Health Assembly in May and the possibilities for Taiwan's participation at the International Civil Aviation Organization," it added, referring to another United Nations body.

Taiwan attended the World Health Assembly, the WHO's decision-making body, as an observer from 2009-2016 when Taipei-Beijing relations warmed. But China blocked further participation after the election of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, who China views as a separatist - a charge she rejects.

The G7 group of advanced industrialised countries have backed calls for Taiwan's participation at the WHO. China and the WHO say Taiwan has been given appropriate access to COVID information.

The State Department added that at Thursday's meeting the two sides also discussed Taiwan's contributions through its membership or "meaningful participation" in other multilateral forums.

"All participants recognised the importance of working closely with all those who share our concerns regarding attempts to exclude Taiwan from contributing its expertise, resources, energy, and generosity to the international community."

Last month, Chen Xu, China's ambassador to the U.N. mission in Geneva where the WHO is based, said Taiwan was a Chinese province with no justification to be represented in global bodies.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu shot back in a tweet: "Lying all the time! You might as well claim the moon".

Top News / USA

China-Taiwan / US-Taiwan / WHO / Covid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While Bangladesh abstained from voting in the first UNGA resolution on Ukraine, it voted in favour in the second one. Photo: Reuters

How is Bangladesh handling the Ukraine crisis?

37m | Panorama
Although Abdullah Babul, Nanna Miya&#039;s nephew and successor (pictured) did not disclose the current cook’s name, he said that they were all taught by Haji Nanna himself. Photo: Noor A Alam

From serving polao on mats to becoming a beloved local brand: The story of Haji Nanna Biryani

23h | Panorama
Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

1d | Analysis
Fishermen, at the Meghna River bank in Lakshmipur, have rediscovered their fishing life with the use of solar power. Their boats are now equipped with high-powered lights, smartphones and other electric products which made fishing easier during night hours. Photo: TBS

How solar power changed the life of Meghna fishermen

1d | Bangladesh

More Videos from TBS

Shubodh's graffiti reappears on Dhaka streets

Shubodh's graffiti reappears on Dhaka streets

7m | Videos
Biryani Wali: A DU student's initiative

Biryani Wali: A DU student's initiative

7m | Videos
Robot dog now patrolling Pompeii ruins

Robot dog now patrolling Pompeii ruins

12m | Videos
Threatening letter 'came from the US': Imran Khan

Threatening letter 'came from the US': Imran Khan

12m | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh