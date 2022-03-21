US declares Myanmar military oppression of Rohingya 'genocide'

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 08:26 pm

The designation comes five years after Myanmar's military intensified a clearance campaign against the Rohingya in Rakhine State

Rohingya camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar. Photo: TBS
Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar. Photo: TBS

The United States on Monday formally declared that Myanmar's military committed genocide and crimes against humanity against the country's Rohingya minority.

US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, made the announcement at the Holocaust Memorial Museum, reports Guardian.

"The United States has concluded that genocide has been committed seven times. Today marks the eighth. I have determined that members of the Burmese military committed genocide and crimes against humanity," Blinken said.

The designation comes five years after Myanmar's military intensified a clearance campaign against the Rohingya in Rakhine State. Thousands were killed and more than 745,000 people from the mostly Muslim ethnic minority fled to neighboring Bangladesh.

In his speech Blinken pointed to multiple parallels between the Myanmar military's campaign to wipe out the Rohingya and the Holocaust, the slaughter of Rwandan Tutsi and other genocides.

"The attack against Rohingya was widespread and systematic, which was crucial for reaching a determination of crimes against humanity," Blinken said. "The evidence also points to a clear intent behind these mass atrocities, the intent to destroy Rohingya in whole or in part."

US law does not require any specific action after the government declares a genocide, but the designation could increase international pressure on the Myanmar military, which seized power in a coup last year.

But it could lead to additional international pressure on the government, which is already facing accusations of genocide at the international court of justice in The Hague. Human rights groups and lawmakers had been pressing both the Trump and Biden administrations to make the designation.

The humanitarian group Refugees International praised the move. "The US genocide declaration is a welcome and profoundly meaningful step," the group said in a statement.

"It is also a solid sign of commitment to justice for all the people who continue to face abuses by the military junta to this very today."

Merkley called on the administration to continue the pressure campaign on Myanmar by imposing additional sanctions on the government to include its oil and gas sectors.

"America must lead the world to make it clear that atrocities like these will never be allowed to be buried unnoticed, no matter where they occur," he said.

Since August 2017, more than 700,000 members of the mostly Muslim Rohingya group have fled Buddhist-majority Myanmar for neighboring Bangladesh, where they live in crowded refugee camps. The refugees have accused Myanmar security forces of killings, mass rape and arson to drive them out. The military denies the allegations.

