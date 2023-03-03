US citizen dies from brain-eating amoeba

World+Biz

TBS Report
03 March, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 06:23 pm

Related News

US citizen dies from brain-eating amoeba

TBS Report
03 March, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 06:23 pm
Naegleria fowleri infects people when water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose. Photo: BBC
Naegleria fowleri infects people when water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose. Photo: BBC

A US citizen has died after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba, reports BBC.

The victim from Florida state was probably infected after rinsing their nasal sinuses with tap water, said health experts.

They say the brain-eating amoeba called Naegleria fowleri infects the brain through the nose. However, drinking it is not dangerous.

Infections are almost always fatal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Officials have not identified the victim.

On 23 February, the Florida Department of Heath said that a patient had been infected "possibly as a result of sinus rinse practices" utilising tap water.

On Thursday, a spokesman for the state health agency confirmed that the patient had died.

Officials across multiple government agencies are "continuing to investigate how this infection occurred," spokesman Jae Williams said.

He added that officials are "working with the local public utilities to identify any potential links and make any necessary corrective actions".

The amoeba typically lives in warm fresh water such as swimming pools, lakes and ponds.

Top News

US / brain-eating amoeba

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

India has so far refrained from criticising the Kremlin directly on Ukraine, defying appeals by the West to take a firm stand. Photo: Reuters

With G20 in India, Global South addresses West

4h | Panorama
How the first branch of a Bangladeshi bank opened its doors on foreign soil

How the first branch of a Bangladeshi bank opened its doors on foreign soil

7h | Panorama
Watermelons were cultivated on 7,605 hectares of land in Dacope last year. The coverage was 3,407 hectares and 1,535 hectares in 2021 and 2020 respectively. Photo: TBS

For Dacope's watermelon farmers, harvest doesn't always hit the sweet spot

11h | Panorama
China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

2d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

1d | TBS Today
Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

1d | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

1d | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

2d | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale