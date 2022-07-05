US, Chinese foreign ministers to meet at G20 this week

World+Biz

Reuters
05 July, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 07:08 pm

Related News

US, Chinese foreign ministers to meet at G20 this week

Reuters
05 July, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 07:08 pm
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pose for a picture before their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy October 31, 2021. Tiziana Fabi/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pose for a picture before their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy October 31, 2021. Tiziana Fabi/Pool via REUTERS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the Group of 20 meeting of foreign ministers in Bali this week, the State Department said on Tuesday.

The meeting, during Blinken's Wednesday through Monday Asia trip, would be the latest high-level contact between US and Chinese officials as US President Joe Biden weighs lifting US tariffs on some Chinese goods to curb inflation.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Monday and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan met last month with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Luxembourg.

Biden is considering scrapping tariffs on a range of Chinese goods to curb surging inflation in the United States before November midterm elections for control of Congress.

The White House has said there is no deadline for Biden's decision, but Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are also expected to speak in coming weeks.

Foreign ministers from the G20 biggest economies (G20) will meet on the Indonesian island of Bali on Thursday and Friday before the G20 leaders' summit in November, also in Indonesia.

Blinken will also meet with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi during his trip, the State Department said.

The top US diplomat "will reinforce our commitment to working with international partners to confront global challenges, including food and energy insecurity and the threat Russia's continued war against Ukraine presents to the international order," the department said in a statement.

In a stop in Bangkok, Blinken will meet with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, it said.

China / USA

USA / china / USA-China / USA-China Relations / G20

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

7h | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Universal Pension Scheme: Has it been thought through?

10h | Panorama
Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

50 companies plan to invest big in South

50 companies plan to invest big in South

26m | Videos
Alal, Dulal sell for Tk30 lakh

Alal, Dulal sell for Tk30 lakh

41m | Videos
After Padma bridge, motorcycles movement restricted on highway

After Padma bridge, motorcycles movement restricted on highway

2h | Videos
Movies to watch out for this Eid

Movies to watch out for this Eid

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

5
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’

6
Lee Hyun-seung (third from right), head of Korea Expressway Corp.&#039;s Overseas Project Division, shakes hands with Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, head of the Bridge Authority of Bangladesh, after signing a contract on June 29 (local time).
Bangladesh

Korean company to oversee N8 Expressway in Bangladesh