US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces move to halt 'brutal torture' at IS camp

World+Biz

Reuters
28 August, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 06:04 pm

Related News

US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces move to halt 'brutal torture' at IS camp

Reuters
28 August, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 06:04 pm
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands near Kurdish internal security special forces during a security operation in al-Hol camp which holds displaced people and families of Islamic State fighters, in Hasaka governorate, in northeast Syria August 26, 2022. REUTERS/Orhan Qereman
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands near Kurdish internal security special forces during a security operation in al-Hol camp which holds displaced people and families of Islamic State fighters, in Hasaka governorate, in northeast Syria August 26, 2022. REUTERS/Orhan Qereman

US-backed Syrian Kurdish security forces have launched a new operation targeting Islamic State sleeper cells in a large northeastern detention camp where violence has reached record levels.

At least 44 people including 14 women have been killed this year in the al-Hol camp, which holds internal refugees and families of suspected IS fighters.

"We launched the campaign at this time because of the urgent need brought on by the escalation and increase in violent cases by IS cells in al-Hol camp," said Ali Hassan, a spokesperson for the internal security forces operating in Syria's semi-autonomous northeast.

He told Reuters the victims showed signs of "brutal torture", were often killed with silenced pistols or rifles and their bodies hidden in sewage pipes.

"Compared to last year, there is an increase in the pace of operations within the camp, especially during and after the attempted prison break," Hassan said.

He was referring to a January riot in a northeast Syrian prison, where IS suspects attempting a jailbreak took over part of the detention facility and dozens escaped.

Hassan said perpetrators of the violence in al-Hol likely had contact with IS units still roaming free.

Al-Hol houses around 55,000 people, including Syrians, Iraqis and other nationals who fled IS-held areas as the jihadists faced an onslaught by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

The UN refugee agency in June described the situation at the camp as "catastrophic" saying that an additional "safe space" should be created to protect women and girls from attacks.

The agency said humanitarian organisations had had their facilities vandalised and equipment looted and that repeated lockdowns due to security incidents in the camp meant aid workers had reduced access to people in need.

Kurdish forces / IS camp / US / Torture

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former ganja farmers Samsul Haque Pramanik and Idris All Akhand talking about the old days of ganja cultivation in Baktarpur Bazar in Naogoan. Photo: Masum Billah

Stealing from thyself: Ganja farmers reminisce of the good old days 

6h | Panorama
President Joko Widodo should send Russia’s Vladimir Putin a thank you card. The conflict in Ukraine has pushed up prices of palm oil and coal, which Indonesia exports. Photo: Collected

A surprise winner as emerging markets crumble

4h | Panorama
The problem is that domestic politics increasingly takes primacy over everything else. And it often works at cross purposes with sensible trade policy. Photo: TBS

'It’s relatively easy to go from low income to lower-middle income. Now things will start becoming more difficult'

10h | Panorama
A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sagar assembles computer in 20 minutes

Sagar assembles computer in 20 minutes

2h | Videos
What's in and what's not in Biden's student loan plan?

What's in and what's not in Biden's student loan plan?

4h | Videos
The young generation's rising interest in K-Pop

The young generation's rising interest in K-Pop

7h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Asia Cup 2022: Stage all set for India-Pakistan clash

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay