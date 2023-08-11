US awards $1.2 billion to Oxy, Climeworks-led carbon air capture hubs

World+Biz

Reuters
11 August, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 05:44 pm

Related News

US awards $1.2 billion to Oxy, Climeworks-led carbon air capture hubs

The DOE selected Project Cypress in Louisiana, run by Battelle, Climeworks Corporation and Heirloom Carbon Technologies, Inc; and the South Texas DAC Hub in Kleberg County, Texas, proposed by a subsidiary of oil company Occidental 1PointFive, and partners Carbon Engineering Ltd and Worley

Reuters
11 August, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 05:44 pm
A view of a computer-rendered image of Climeworks&#039; Mammoth direct air capture plant, is seen in this undated handout picture obtained by Reuters on 28 June 2022.File photo: Climeworks/Handout via REUTERS
A view of a computer-rendered image of Climeworks' Mammoth direct air capture plant, is seen in this undated handout picture obtained by Reuters on 28 June 2022.File photo: Climeworks/Handout via REUTERS

The US Department of Energy on Friday announced that projects in Texas and Louisiana to remove more than 2 million tonnes of carbon emissions will get over $1 billion in federal grants, a key step in scaling up direct air capture (DAC) technology.

The Department of Energy (DOE) selected Project Cypress in Louisiana, run by Battelle, Climeworks Corporation and Heirloom Carbon Technologies, Inc; and the South Texas DAC Hub in Kleberg County, Texas, proposed by a subsidiary of oil company Occidental 1PointFive, and partners Carbon Engineering Ltd and Worley.

The agency also launched several new initiatives aimed at bringing the cost of the technology down to less than $100 per net metric ton of CO2-equivalent within this decade. That includes a $35 million government procurement program for carbon removal credits, and funding for 14 feasibility studies and 5 engineering and design studies for earlier-stage hub projects.

Worsening climate change and inadequate efforts to cut emissions have thrust carbon removal into the spotlight. UN scientists estimate billions of tonnes of carbon must be sucked out of the atmosphere annually to keep in line with a global goal to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

DAC, when deployed at scale, can help the US meet its goal of neutralising greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, according to the DOE.

But the young technology needs to become much cheaper to deploy at the scale needed to affect the planet.

"If we deploy this at scale, this technology can help us make serious headway toward our net zero emissions goals while we are still focused on deploying, deploying, deploying more clean energy at the same time," said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to reporters.

The grants are the first made by the Energy Department, which got $3.5 billion from Congress to invest in regional DAC hubs from the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Vicki Hollub, CEO of Oxy, told reporters that the project has the potential to remove up to 30 million tons of CO2 per year when fully operational and "validates our readiness, technical maturity, and our ability to use Oxy's expertise in large projects."

The Louisiana project will hire workers displaced from the fossil fuel industry to fill some of its projected 2,300 jobs.

DAC uses chemical reactions to remove CO2 from the air, which can then be stored underground or used in products such as concrete or aviation fuel.

Although most environmental activists acknowledge that carbon removal will be needed for global climate targets to be met, they are concerned companies could use carbon removal development to give fossil fuel companies cover to maintain production, especially in minority and low-income areas.

The announcement comes just over three months before the COP28 climate summit, where the host country, the United Arab Emirates, is expected to focus on the role of carbon removal technologies such as DAC.

This month, its national oil company ADNOC and Occidental agreed to evaluate investment opportunities in DAC in the US and overseas.

Erin Burns, director of carbon removal advisory firm Carbon180, said the United States is positioning itself as a leader in this technology.

"This is the first major federal investment from any country on carbon removal at this level," Burns said. "The US is making a very large bet on this technology."

Top News

US / Carbon Capture Tech / energy / Renewable

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Espadrilles made in Amass’ Jhenidah factory are going to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, South Africa and Korea. Photos: Courtesy

Amass Footwear: Diversifying export basket with jute-made espadrilles

2h | Panorama
Standard units of the Audi A6s come equipped with 18-inch rims, but this unit was specced up to come with 19-inch Audi Sport rims which definitely makes it stand out. Photos: Saikat Roy/TBS

Audi A6: Symphony of comfort and elegance

20h | Wheels
Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stock market getting ready for a big rise

Stock market getting ready for a big rise

46m | TBS Markets
Swift’s popularity reminds Jackson, Madonna’s tour

Swift’s popularity reminds Jackson, Madonna’s tour

51m | TBS Entertainment
Lights, Camera, Instagram!

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

14h | TBS Stories
As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police
World+Biz

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police

4
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges