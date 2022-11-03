US asks UN Security Council to meet Friday on North Korea - diplomats

TBS Report
03 November, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 10:28 pm

People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coast, in Seoul, South Korea, November 3, 2022. REUTERS/ Heo Ran
People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coast, in Seoul, South Korea, November 3, 2022. REUTERS/ Heo Ran

The United States has asked the U.N. Security Council to meet publicly on North Korea on Friday, diplomats said, after Pyongyang fired multiple missiles, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile.

The meeting request was backed by other council members Britain, France, Albania, Ireland and Norway, diplomats said.

North Korea has long been banned from conducting nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches by the Security Council, which has strengthened sanctions on Pyongyang over the years to try and cut off funding for those programs.

But in recent years the 15-member body has been split on how to deal with the hermit Asian state. In May, China and Russia vetoed a U.S.-led push to impose more U.N. sanctions on North Korea over its renewed ballistic missile launches.

