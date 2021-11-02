US and EU announce global plan on methane emissions at COP26

02 November, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 07:52 pm

US President Joe  Biden, addressing the conference, opened by thanking everyone who has signed this "game-changing commitment" on reducing methane emissions

The US and EU have announced a global plan on methane emissions at COP26.

US President Joe  Biden, addressing the conference, opened by thanking everyone who has signed this "game-changing commitment" on reducing methane emissions, reports the BBC.

He said one of the most important things we can do is to keep 1.5 degrees in reach and reduce methane emissions "as quickly as possible". Methane, he added, has caused about half the warming that the world is experiencing today.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said cutting back on methane emissions "is one of the most effective things we can do" to stick to a 1.5C rise in global average temperatures.

"We cannot wait for 2050, we have to cut emissions fast," she said.

"It is the lowest hanging fruit."

She added the "greatest potential" for curbing methane levels comes from the energy sector.

