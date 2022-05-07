UNSC backs peaceful solution to Ukraine crisis

Reuters
07 May, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 10:00 pm

A general view during a meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, US, January 31, 2022. Photo :Reuters
A general view during a meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, US, January 31, 2022. Photo :Reuters

The UN Security Council, including Russia, on Friday expressed "deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine" and backed efforts by the UN chief to find a peaceful solution in the body's first statement since Moscow's invasion.

Security Council statements are agreed by consensus. The brief text adopted on Friday was drafted by Norway and Mexico.

"The Security Council expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine," it reads. "The Security Council recalls that all member states have undertaken, under the charter of the United Nations, the obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means."

"The Security Council expresses strong support for the efforts of the secretary-general in the search for a peaceful solution," reads the statement, which also requests UN chief Antonio Guterres to brief the council again "in due course."

Guterres welcomed the council support on Friday, saying he would "spare no effort to save lives, reduce suffering and find the path of peace."

Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv last week.

His visits paved the way for joint United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross operations that have evacuated some 500 civilians from Ukraine's port city of Mariupol and the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the past week.

The Security Council statement was agreed despite a diplomatic tit-for-tat that has been escalating since Russia launched on February 24 what it calls a "special military operation" and what Guterres blasted as Russia's "absurd war."

Russia vetoed a draft Security Council resolution on February 25 that would have deplored Moscow's invasion. China, the United Arab Emirates and India abstained from the vote. A council resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, Russia, China, France or Britain to pass. 

The 193-member UN General Assembly, where no country has a veto, has since overwhelmingly adopted two resolutions, illustrating Russia's international isolation over Ukraine. Such resolutions are nonbinding, but they carry political weight.

The General Assembly has deplored Russia's "aggression against Ukraine," demanding both that Russian troops stop fighting and withdraw and that there be aid access and civilian protection. It also criticised Russia for creating a "dire" humanitarian situation.

'US directly involved in Ukraine fighting'

Russia's most senior lawmaker on Saturday accused Washington of coordinating military operations in Ukraine, which he said amounted to direct US involvement in military action against Russia.

"Washington is essentially coordinating and developing military operations, thereby directly participating in military actions against our country," Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Washington and European members of the transatlantic NATO alliance have supplied Kyiv with heavy weapons to help it resist a Russian offensive that has resulted in the occupation of parts of eastern and southern Ukraine but failed to take Kyiv.

However, the United States and its NATO allies have repeatedly said they will not take part in fighting themselves, in order to avoid becoming parties to the conflict.

US officials have said the United States has provided intelligence to Ukraine to help counter the Russian assault, but have denied that this intelligence includes precise targeting data.

Volodin, speaker of the lower house of parliament, the Duma, is a prominent advocate of what Moscow calls its "special operation" in Ukraine to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out what it calls fascist elements holding sway over the government and military.

Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless, and that Russia has carried out an unprovoked act of aggression. The conflict has killed thousands in Ukraine, and more than five million people have fled the country.

Volodin said foreign advisers had been working in Ukraine since what he called the "coup d'etat", in an apparent reference to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's democratic election in 2019.

