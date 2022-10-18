Unicafe, WHO welcome KSrelief funding for measles, polio epidemics prevention

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Unicef Monday welcomed funding agreements from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) valued at $10 million to bolster polio and measles programmes in eight countries.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the World Health Summit in Berlin.

The new funding will provide Unicef and WHO with $5 million each in response to a call for emergency action by the WHO and Unicef to avert major polio and measles epidemics.

The WHO and Unicef have urged countries to prioritise vaccination for children as they rebuild their immunisation systems following major global immunisation disruptions caused by Covid-19. The pandemic has left millions of vulnerable children at heightened risk of preventable childhood diseases.

With the contribution from KSrelief, the WHO will support polio and measles programmes in Somalia, Iraq, and Sudan through the procurement of laboratory equipment, enhancing surveillance, digitalisation of EPI, strengthening the cold chain, and training of campaign vaccinators.

Unicef will support the five high-risk countries of Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guinea, and Pakistan with the procurement and in-country distribution of polio and measles vaccines and supplies like cold chain equipment and syringes, recruitment and training of vaccinators, and sustainably strengthening immunisation systems.

"Covid-19 has had a devastating effect on immunisation services globally," Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, said. "KSrelief's generous support will help the WHO save children's lives, benefiting an estimated 50 million people and averting major outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases including polio and measles in Somalia, Iraq and Sudan."

"We can't let Covid-19 drive new epidemics of childhood disease," said Unicef Executive Director Catherine Russell. "The pandemic disrupted routine immunisation services around the world, leaving millions of vulnerable children at heightened risk of polio, measles and other preventable childhood diseases. This new agreement will translate into lives saved and stronger immunization systems that will benefit millions of children."

Dr Abdullah Al Rabeeah, supervisor general of KSrelief, said: "This cooperation agreement will strengthen global action to protect vulnerable children at increased risk from preventable childhood diseases."