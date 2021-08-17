UNHCR issues a non-return advisory for Afghanistan

17 August, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 04:42 pm

UNHCR issues a non-return advisory for Afghanistan

“UNHCR remains concerned about the risk of human rights violations against civilians in this evolving context, including women and girls, those perceived to have a current or past association with the Afghan government, international organisations or with the international military forces,” spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said

Afghan women attend a consultative grand assembly, known as Loya Jirga, in Kabul, Afghanistan April 29, 2019. Photo :Reuters
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reeased a non-return advisory for Afghanistan on Monday, calling for a bar on forced returns of Afghan nationals, including asylum seekers who have had their claims rejected.

"In the wake of the rapid deterioration in the security and human rights situation in large parts of the country and the unfolding humanitarian emergency, UNHCR calls on States to halt forcible returns of Afghan nationals who have previously been determined not to be in need of international protection," UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said at a press briefing in Geneva, reports the Al Jazeera.

"UNHCR remains concerned about the risk of human rights violations against civilians in this evolving context, including women and girls, those perceived to have a current or past association with the Afghan government, international organisations or with the international military forces," Mantoo added.

