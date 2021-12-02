UN wants $41 billion to address surging aid needs in 2022

The United Nations' humanitarian agency OCHA estimated that 274 million people worldwide -- one in every 29 -- would need some form of emergency assistance next year

A boy sells food in a park in Kabul, Afghanistan October 22, 2021. Photo :Reuters
The UN said Thursday it wanted $41 billion to address skyrocketing aid needs worldwide, as the pandemic continues to rage, and climate change and conflicts push more people to the brink of famine.

The United Nations' humanitarian agency OCHA estimated that 274 million people worldwide -- one in every 29 -- would need some form of emergency assistance next year, up 17 percent on an already record-breaking 2021.

