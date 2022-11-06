UN urges Musk to safeguard human rights at Twitter

World+Biz

Reuters
06 November, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 08:53 am

Related News

UN urges Musk to safeguard human rights at Twitter

Reuters
06 November, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 08:53 am
FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) Volker Turk gives a statement during a news conference at Palais Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland November 2, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) Volker Turk gives a statement during a news conference at Palais Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland November 2, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, on Saturday issued an open letter to Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter Inc, urging him to "ensure human rights are central to the management of Twitter".

Twitter Inc laid off half its workforce on Friday and tweets by staff of the social media company said the team responsible for human rights was among those affected, a development which Türk described as not "an encouraging start".

"Twitter is part of a global revolution that has transformed how we communicate," Türk said in the letter. "But I write with concern and apprehension about our digital public square and Twitter's role in it."

"Like all companies, Twitter needs to understand the harms associated with its platform and take steps to address them," he added. "Respect for our shared human rights should set the guardrails for the platform's use and evolution."

"In short, I urge you to ensure human rights are central to the management of Twitter under your leadership," the High Commissioner said.

Friday's layoffs capped a week of chaos and uncertainty about Twitter's future under Musk, the world's richest person, who tweeted on Friday that the service was experiencing a "massive drop in revenue".

Top News

Twitter / UN / Human Rights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a lethal pandemic recently retracted its claws of death, we again face an outbreak, a familiar foe. This photo was recently taken at Dhaka Shishu Hospital. Photo: Rajib Dhar

22 years with dengue and a flawed health management system

28m | Panorama
Increasing frequency, intensity and duration of floods are affecting livelihoods and infrastructure in Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

COP27 must deliver on climate finance for Bangladesh

28m | Panorama
Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

18h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: View of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt&#039;s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh town as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit next month, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sayed Sheasha/File Photo

'Bring in the community-level leaders' voice to the policy-making space throughout the year'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mass lay off at Twitter!

Mass lay off at Twitter!

10h | Videos
Key factors of Bangladesh-Pakistan match

Key factors of Bangladesh-Pakistan match

10h | Videos
Kadambari, a tale of handmade jewelry

Kadambari, a tale of handmade jewelry

10h | Videos
Imran Khan vows to continue Long March

Imran Khan vows to continue Long March

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

3
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together