UN Security Council members look to act on Ukraine, but doomed to fail

World+Biz

Reuters
24 February, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 10:05 am

Related News

UN Security Council members look to act on Ukraine, but doomed to fail

The council will not take any action on a draft resolution at an emergency meeting later on Wednesday, diplomats said

Reuters
24 February, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 10:05 am
United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US February 21, 2022. Photo :Reuters
United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US February 21, 2022. Photo :Reuters

United Nations Security Council members are preparing to put forward a draft resolution on Ukraine that will call out Russia over its actions toward its neighbor, said a Security Council diplomat, but the move is doomed to fail.

It will not be adopted by the 15-member council as Russia is a veto power - along with the United States, France, Britain and China - but it gives Washington and allies a chance to show that Moscow is internationally isolated over its actions on Ukraine.

"We work on the resolution in the Security Council. I hope we can move to action in the next hours or days, ... and if we cannot succeed in the Security Council we'll go right away to the General Assembly," said the diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The council will not take any action on a draft resolution at an emergency meeting later on Wednesday, diplomats said.

Tensions have been building over UN accusations that Russia has deployed more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders and is ready to invade. Russia has denied it wants to invade Ukraine and accuses Washington and allies of hysteria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognized the independence of two Moscow-backed separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and has ordered the deployment of Russian troops there to "keep the peace." Washington and its allies have responded with a series of sanctions.

"The draft will make it very clear that Russia is not in compliance with the UN charter, that Russia is not in compliance with international law, with resolution 2202 that endorses the Minsk agreement," the diplomat said.

"We will certainly urge Russia to get back to compliance immediately," the diplomat said. "We don't believe this would jeopardize the possibility to resume talks and negotiations as soon as possible."

The moves at the United Nations appear set to mirror what happened in 2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region.

The Security Council voted on a UN-drafted resolution opposing a referendum on the status of Crimea and urging countries not to recognize it. It received 13 votes in favor, China abstained, and Russia cast a veto.

The 193-member UN General Assembly then adopted a resolution declaring the referendum invalid. It received 100 votes in favor, 11 against and 58 abstentions, while two dozen countries didn't vote.

Top News

UN / Security Council

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Visitors can stay as long as they want at the Naveed’s Comedy Club without any obligation to order food or beverages. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Naveed’s Comedy Club: Where deadlines meet punchlines

30m | Panorama
10 best engineering and technology universities in the world

10 best engineering and technology universities in the world

15m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

What does it take to get into MIT?

1h | Pursuit
Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

2h | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

18h | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

18h | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused