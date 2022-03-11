UN Security Council to convene on Friday at Russia's request -diplomats

World+Biz

Reuters
11 March, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 10:27 am

Related News

UN Security Council to convene on Friday at Russia's request -diplomats

The United States on Wednesday denied renewed Russian accusations that Washington was operating biological warfare labs in Ukraine, calling the claims "laughable" and suggesting Moscow may be laying the groundwork to use a chemical or biological weapon

Reuters
11 March, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 10:27 am
First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nation Dmitry Polyanskiy speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council at the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, US 23 September 2021. John Minchillo/Pool via REUTERS
First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nation Dmitry Polyanskiy speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council at the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, US 23 September 2021. John Minchillo/Pool via REUTERS

The United Nations Security Council will convene on Friday at Russia's request, diplomats said, to discuss Moscow's claims, presented without evidence, of US "biological activities" in Ukraine, a move Washington described as gaslighting.

The meeting is expected to be in the morning.

"Russian Mission asked for a meeting of #SecurityCouncil for 11 March to discuss the military biological activities of the US on the territory of #Ukraine," Dmitry Polyanskiy, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations said in a tweet.

The United States on Wednesday denied renewed Russian accusations that Washington was operating biological warfare labs in Ukraine, calling the claims "laughable" and suggesting Moscow may be laying the groundwork to use a chemical or biological weapon.

"This is exactly the kind of false flag effort we have warned Russia might initiate to justify a biological or chemical weapons attack," Olivia Dalton, spokesperson, US Mission to the United Nations said on Thursday.

"Russia has a well-documented history of using chemical weapons and has long maintained a biological weapons program in violation of international law...We're not going to let Russia get away with gaslighting," she added.

Late on Tuesday, Russia repeated its accusation of several years that the United States is working with Ukrainian laboratories to develop biological weapons. Such assertions in Russian media increased in the run-up to Moscow's military move into Ukraine and were made as recently as Wednesday by foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

In a statement, also released on Wednesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Russia "is inventing false pretexts in an attempt to justify its own horrific actions in Ukraine."

Like many other countries, Ukraine has public health laboratories researching how to mitigate the threats of dangerous diseases affecting both animals and humans. Its laboratories have received support from the United States, European Union, and World Health Organization.

UN / USA / Russia / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As horses run a long distance on asphalt roads, their hooves start to decay and over time, their flesh gets exposed. Photo: Mumit M

Tomtoms: A tradition riding on cruelty

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The trans women who fought it out

1h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Switching jobs? Ask yourself these questions first

21h | Pursuit
Human capital might be your most reliable source of retirement income. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Retiring is not necessarily the same as not working

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

21m | Videos
Skib Khan to release new album

Skib Khan to release new album

15h | Videos
Tesla owner charged $608,000 for charging

Tesla owner charged $608,000 for charging

15h | Videos
Fraud gang steals money from bKash customers

Fraud gang steals money from bKash customers

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh