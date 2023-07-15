UN says 289 children died in Med crossings this year

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
15 July, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 09:19 am

Related News

UN says 289 children died in Med crossings this year

BSS/AFP
15 July, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 09:19 am
FILE PHOTO: The United Nations headquarters building is pictured with a UN logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
FILE PHOTO: The United Nations headquarters building is pictured with a UN logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Some 289 children are known to have died in the first half of 2023 while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe, the United Nations said Friday.

 The figure is double that recorded in the first six months of 2022, the UN children's agency UNICEF said, as it called for expanded safe, legal and accessible pathways for children to seek protection in Europe.

 Verena Knaus, UNICEF's global lead on migration and displacement, said the true figures were likely to be higher as many shipwrecks on the central Mediterranean leave no survivors or go unrecorded.

 "The number of children who have lost their lives while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe has doubled in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year," she said.

"These deaths are absolutely preventable."

 Knaus said that in the first six months of 2023, an estimated 11,600 children made the crossing -- nearly twice as many as in the same period in 2022.

 And in the first three months of 2023, around 3,300 children -- 71 percent of all children arriving in Europe on the central Mediterranean route -- were recorded as unaccompanied or separated.

 The figure is three times higher than in the same period last year.

Oblivious

Knaus said many in Europe, including people about to jet off to Mediterranean beaches for their summer holidays, seemed oblivious to the daily tragedies unfolding in the same waters.

 "This is the real, shocking reality, but we seem to be quite comfortable with the fact that day in, day out, children lose their lives," she said.

"These children die, not just in front of our eyes but, it seems, with our eyes shut.

 "Each child's life lost is a smile that will never be seen, is a dream cut short."

Knaus said that many children were making the journey unaccompanied over several months to reach the shores of Libya or Tunisia in north Africa, from countries like Guinea, Senegal, The Gambia, Syria and even Afghanistan.

 Along the way, they can be exposed to detention, deprivation, torture, trafficking, violence, exploitation and rape, with girls particularly vulnerable.

 The eventual boat journey from Libya or Tunisia to Europe typically costs around $7,000, UNICEF said.

"These children need to know they are not alone. World leaders must urgently act to demonstrate the undeniable worth of children's lives, moving beyond condolences to resolute pursuit of effective solutions," said Knaus.

Mediterranean Sea / United Nations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

6h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

4h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

21h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

21h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country