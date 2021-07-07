UN rights chief urges ASEAN to move on Myanmar dialogue

Reuters
07 July, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 05:22 pm

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc agreed a five-point consensus in April, "but unfortunately the Myanmar military leadership have shown little sign of abiding by it", Michelle Bachelet told the UN Human Rights Council

FILE PHOTO: United Nations&#039; High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet adjusts her mask during the opening of 45th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland September 14, 2020. Martial Trezzini/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: United Nations' High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet adjusts her mask during the opening of 45th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland September 14, 2020. Martial Trezzini/Pool via REUTERS

The United Nations top human rights official called on ASEAN countries on Wednesday to launch a political dialogue with the military junta and the democratically-elected leadership in Myanmar, with support from the international community.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc agreed a five-point consensus in April, "but unfortunately the Myanmar military leadership have shown little sign of abiding by it", Michelle Bachelet told the UN Human Rights Council.

"It is urgent for ASEAN to appoint a special envoy or team to get some kind of political dialogue underway. I encourage ASEAN to engage with the democratic leadership and civil society, not just the military front," she told the Geneva forum.

