UN rights boss Bachelet denounces Suu Kyi conviction in 'sham trial'

World+Biz

Reuters
06 December, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 05:26 pm

Related News

UN rights boss Bachelet denounces Suu Kyi conviction in 'sham trial'

A court jailed Suu Kyi for four years on Monday on charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions, said a source in a case that critics described as "farcical"

Reuters
06 December, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 05:26 pm
FILE PHOTO: United Nations&#039; High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet adjusts her mask during the opening of 45th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland September 14, 2020. Martial Trezzini/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: United Nations' High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet adjusts her mask during the opening of 45th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland September 14, 2020. Martial Trezzini/Pool via REUTERS

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Monday denounced a four-year jail term handed down to Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi after a "sham trial" and called for her immediate release.

The conviction of Suu Kyi "closes yet another door to political dialogue" in Myanmar, where the military took power on Feb. 1, and "will only deepen rejection of the coup", Bachelet said in a statement in Geneva.

A court jailed Suu Kyi for four years on Monday on charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions, said a source in a case that critics described as "farcical".

"The conviction of the State Counsellor following a sham trial in secretive proceedings before a military-controlled court is nothing but politically motivated," Bachelet said.

"The military is attempting to instrumentalize the courts to remove all political opposition."

Ravina Shamdasani, a Bachelet spokesperson, told Reuters Television that the proceedings had failed to meet the country's domestic and international legal obligations for a fair trial.

Suu Kyi, 76, still faces charges of corruption and electoral fraud, Bachelet said.

She also said that the army, known as the Tatmadaw, had detained more than 10,000 opponents since the coup and that at least 175 people, including many members of Suu Kyi's National League of Democracy (NLD) party, were reported to have died in custody "most likely due to ill-treatment or torture".

She called for the immediate release of all those unlawfully detained.

Bachelet also strong condemned what she called a "vicious, utterly reprehensible" attack on Sunday in the main city of Yangon, where security forces used a truck to "ram into unarmed anti-coup protesters and then fired upon the group using live ammunition". Five people were killed, according to media and witnesses. 

"This coupled with the sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi sends a signal that the military is desperate to legitimize its rule, but in fact it is accomplishing exactly the opposite. It is confirming that it is an illegitimate takeover of Myanmar," Shamdasani said.

Top News / South Asia

Aung San Suu Kyi / Myanmar / UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

6h | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

8h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

8h | Panorama
Selim H Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and the Managing Director of Hatil. Photo: Courtesy. 

Our furniture industry needs a seat at the table: Hatil MD

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

4h | Videos
Is snoring a sign of bad health?

Is snoring a sign of bad health?

4h | Videos
Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

23h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status