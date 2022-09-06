UN reports Asian region’s workforce on the brink of poverty

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 07:52 pm

Photo credit: ESCAP/Suwat Chancharoensuk
The Asia and the Pacific region finds its working age population struggling to secure decent work opportunities and are highly vulnerable due to the systemic shocks left by the pandemic and economic downtowns, reveals a recent report by the United Nations (UN). 

The report by United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) was released during the seventh session of the Committee on Social Development. The session which began today, is attended by high-level government officials and other stakeholders to hold discussions on regional strategies for building a healthy, protected, and productive workforce, reports the ESCAP.

"Our region spends less than half of the global average on social protection. Almost 60 per cent of the population has no social protection coverage against normal life events such as pregnancy, child-raising, sickness, disability, unemployment or simply getting old," said Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP.

The report mentioned that approximately 1.4 billion people are employed informally and as a result, live on less than $5.50 a day. 

Despite the "2022 Social Outlook for Asia and the Pacific: The Workforce We Need" showing progress in 2015, the region continues to be ill-equipped to respond to the on-going trends, digitalization, and aging societies. 

Due to such vulnerability, Asia and the Pacific's labour productivity has dropped below the global average, leaving millions unable to live sustainable livelihoods. 

The Covid-19 pandemic nearly pushed 243 million people into poverty due to the lack of affordable healthcare and social protection. 

"The pandemic has made it clear that no one is safe unless everyone is safe. Solving socio-economic problems entails working together, sharing responsibilities and distributing costs and burdens fairly and equitably," said Ariunzaya Ayush, Senior Advisor and Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Mongolia, who was elected as Chair of the Committee.

"We stand ready to work with other member States and stakeholders to bridge the remaining gaps in order to better protect and empower the vulnerable so that they could enjoy a safe and dignified life in the society," said Chuti Krairiksh, Minister of Social Development and Human Security of Thailand.

ESCAP has launched the Social Protection Online Toolbox (SPOT) to help countries in their efforts to improve and strengthen social protection. 

The platform is built to host a data-driven Social Protection Simulator with e-learning courses on inclusive social protection and  advocacy materials as well as research and policy papers.

According to ESCAP, This tool is expected to draw on the national household incomes and expenditure surveys to help policymakers in building non-contributory child, disability, and old-age benefits in 19 countries. 

 

