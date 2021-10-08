UN passes resolution making clean environment access a human right

Reuters
08 October, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 07:31 pm

UN passes resolution making clean environment access a human right

The resolution was passed with 43 votes in favour and 4 abstentions prompting a rare burst of applause in the Geneva forum

Reuters
08 October, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 07:31 pm
Villagers walk on a street as the haze shrouds Pulau Mentaro village in Muaro Jambi, on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, September 15, 2015..REUTERS/Beawiharta
Villagers walk on a street as the haze shrouds Pulau Mentaro village in Muaro Jambi, on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, September 15, 2015..REUTERS/Beawiharta

The UN Human Rights Council comfortably passed a resolution on Friday that recognises access to a safe and healthy environment as a fundamental right despite criticism in the lead-up to the vote from Britain, the United States and other countries.

The resolution, proposed by Costa Rica, the Maldives, Morocco, Slovenia and Switzerland, was passed with 43 votes in favour and 4 abstentions from Russia, India, China and Japan, prompting a rare burst of applause in the Geneva forum.

Britain, which was among the critics of the proposal in recent negotiations, voted in favour in a surprise move. The United States did not vote since it is not currently a member of the 47-member Council.

United Nations (UN) / climate change

