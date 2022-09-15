UN hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan ceasefire holds

World+Biz

Reuters
15 September, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 10:09 pm

Related News

UN hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan ceasefire holds

Reuters
15 September, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 10:09 pm
The United Nations headquarters building is pictured with a UN logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The United Nations headquarters building is pictured with a UN logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
  • More than 170 killed in 48 hours of fighting
  • Hostilities linked to Nagorno-Karabakh dispute
  • Russia and Turkey back opposing sides
  • Moscow brokered ceasefire late Wednesday

The United Nations welcomed on Thursday a ceasefire announced between Armenia and Azerbaijan after two days of violence linked to a decades-old dispute between the former Soviet states over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The fighting - which both sides blamed on each other - left more than 170 soldiers dead and threatened to drag Turkey, Azerbaijan's key backer, and Armenia's ally Russia into a wider conflict at a time of already high geopolitical tensions.

A fragile ceasefire was agreed between the two sides late on Wednesday after almost 48 hours of clashes, a senior Armenian official said on state TV. Moscow, which has a self-defense pact with Armenia and a military base in the country but also strives for friendly relations with Azerbaijan, claimed credit for brokering the deal.

UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca on Thursday said "the international community must remain fully committed to a peaceful settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan and spare no effort to deescalate the current tensions, bring the parties back to the negotiation table and help them achieve peace and stability in the region."

Before the ceasefire was announced, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Azerbaijani forces had struck and seized several Armenian settlements along their shared border, in territory beyond the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Baku said it was responding to "provocations" by the Armenian side. 

Russia said on Thursday it was seeking to reverse any shift in the military balance of the region that had occurred as a result of this week's fighting.

"We are in close contact with both countries, so as to arrive at a sustainable ceasefire and the return of Azerbaijani and Armenian military to their positions of origin," Russia's ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told the 15-member Security Council on Thursday.

The clashes triggered calls for de-escalation from Russia, the United States and the European Union. Armenia's deputy defense minister told Reuters the conflict risked spilling over into a full-blown war, while some analysts said Baku was trying to take advantage of Russia's war in Ukraine to advance its position in the region. 

"This week's events are also a stark reminder that tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan also have the potential to destabilize the region," the UN's Jenca said.

Armenia said 105 of its soldiers died in the clashes this week, with Azerbaijan reporting 71 service personnel killed. The fighting was the deadliest in almost two years, since a six-week war in 2020 left thousands dead and saw Azerbaijan make significant territorial gains in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

UN / Armenia / Azerbaijan / ceasefire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Advocates suggest that the four-day work week can increase worker satisfaction and productivity. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The four-day work week: Who is trialling it and does it work?

13h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

He thought he would grow up to be a rickshaw-puller. Instead he is a US exchange student

15h | Pursuit
A man walks with children amid flood water along a road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan August 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan and the fight for climate justice

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Different greenback rates for different people: A new set of challenges

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh apparel exports to grow by $54b by 2030

Bangladesh apparel exports to grow by $54b by 2030

2h | Videos
Putin, Xi set to meet in Samarkand

Putin, Xi set to meet in Samarkand

2h | Videos
Hydrogen Fuel revolutionizing the transport industry

Hydrogen Fuel revolutionizing the transport industry

4h | Videos
Showpiece for Living Room

Showpiece for Living Room

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation