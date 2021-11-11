UN chief welcomes China-US declaration on enhancing climate action

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 08:55 am
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 09:00 am

"Tackling the climate crisis requires international collaboration and solidarity, and this is an important step in the right direction," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tweeted

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the opening ceremony of the World Leaders Summit at the 26th United Nations Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, Britain, Nov. 1, 2021. Photo :Reuters
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday welcomed a China-US joint declaration on enhancing climate action at the Glasgow conference.

"I welcome today's agreement between China and the USA to work together to take more ambitious #ClimateAction in this decade," Guterres tweeted. "Tackling the climate crisis requires international collaboration and solidarity, and this is an important step in the right direction." reports Xinhua.

China and the United States on Wednesday released the China-US Joint Glasgow Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s at the ongoing 26th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow.

The two sides pledged to continue working together and with all parties to strengthen the implementation of the Paris Agreement. They agreed to establish a working group on enhancing climate action in the 2020s to promote cooperation between the two countries and the multilateral processes.

