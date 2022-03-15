UN chief warns of global food system 'meltdown'

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
15 March, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 10:11 am

Related News

UN chief warns of global food system 'meltdown'

BSS/AFP
15 March, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 10:11 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

UN chief Antonio Guterres warned Monday that the world must act to prevent a "hurricane of hunger and a meltdown of the global food system" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
 
The secretary-general told reporters in New York that the war risks sparking far-reaching consequences for the global food supply that will have a devastating impact on the poorest.
 
"This war goes far beyond Ukraine. It is also an assault on the world's most vulnerable people and countries," Guterres said.
 
Even before the war, he said, developing countries were "struggling to recover from the pandemic -- with record inflation, rising interest rates and looming debt burdens."
 
"Now their breadbasket is being bombed," Guterres said, noting that Ukraine provides more than half of the World Food Programme's wheat supply.
 
He warned that the UN's global food prices index is at its highest level ever and that the world's 45 least developed countries import at least one-third of their wheat from Ukraine or Russia.
 
They include Burkina Faso, Egypt, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
 
"We must do everything possible to avert a hurricane of hunger and a meltdown of the global food system," Guterres implored, calling for an immediate end to hostilities.
 
The secretary-general was speaking on the sidelines of a briefing by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to the Security Council.
 
The foreign minister of Poland, which holds the rotating presidency of the OSCE for 2022, said Russia's invasion of Ukraine had been "a strategic and tactical failure."
 
Zbigniew Rau said that, as a result, Moscow changed its tactics to start targeting civilians.
 
"This is deplorable and shameful and amounts to state terrorism," he added.
 
Rau said that Russia's aggression "threatens the very existence of the OSCE," but added he would soon travel to Moldova and the Balkans to "prove OSCE's engagement" in helping end the war.

Top News

UN Chief Guterres   / UN Chief / UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres / Global Food Supply / Food system / global food system

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Susane Giti: Story of the first female major general

24m | Pioneering Women
Photo Caption: Putin has isolated himself from the rest of the world. Picture: Bloomberg

Putin's inner circle: Who has the Russian president's ear on the war in Ukraine?

20h | Panorama
Photo caption: The effective protection of local industries from tariffs is increasing despite decreasing tariffs on imports of inputs. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

‘Under the current tariff structure, exporters are better off not exporting’

23h | Interviews
ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

1d | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

1d | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

1d | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion