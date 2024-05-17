UN chief calls for ensuring everyone benefits from digital age

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said innovative technologies and policies, from broadband infrastructure to digital literacy training, can help bridge the digital divide and secure connectivity for all by 2030 – a key goal of the International Telecommunication Union.

"On this World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that everyone, in all countries, can benefit from the digital age," he said in a message marking the day.

On World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, the UN chief said they celebrated the power of communication tools to change lives for the better.

This year's theme highlights the key role of digital innovation in promoting sustainable development and achieving the SDGs, he said.

The UN chief said digital technology can help educators reach their students and doctors communicate with their patients. It is fundamental to designing smart transport systems and sustainable cities.

"These innovations cannot be confined to rich countries. Developing economies bear the brunt of growing inequalities, climate change and environmental depletion – but they often face obstacles in accessing the digital technologies that could help to mitigate these challenges," he said.

Guterres said global support and coordination also have an important role. "This is also the spirit of ITU's AI for Good initiative, in line with the interim recommendations of my High-Level Advisory Body on AI, which calls for investments in enablers and responsible governance frameworks to ensure that AI benefits all."

At the Summit of the Future in September, he said, countries will agree on a Global Digital Compact aimed at safeguarding technology as a force for human wellbeing.

"This will be a unique opportunity to harness digital innovation and technology to turbocharge the SDGs and advance effective and inclusive digital governance," Guterres said.