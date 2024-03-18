UN adopts resolution calling for appointment of special envoy to combat Islamophobia

Amid a rising tide of anti-Muslim hate, top United Nations officials condemned the scourge last weekend as the General Assembly adopted a resolution to push back against it during commemorations marking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

The new resolution, tabled by Pakistan, calls for, among other things, concerted action to fight ongoing violence against Muslims and requests the UN secretary-general to appoint a special envoy to combat Islamophobia, reads a UN press statement issued Friday (15 March).

The "Measures to combat Islamophobia" resolution passed with 115 votes in favour, 44 abstentions, and none against.

The resolution also requests the UN secretary-general submit a report on the implementation of the measures and efforts to combat Islamophobia at the General Assembly this fall.

Last July, the UN adopted a resolution condemning Quran burning, calling attacks on the Muslim holy book "religious hatred." The same month the UN General Assembly passed a resolution that deplores all acts of violence against holy books as a violation of international law.

The definition of attacks against the Quran as religious hatred and violation of international law lays the groundwork for future steps to be taken.

Prior to adopting the new resolution, a divided UN assembly rejected by a close margin two amendments proposed by a group of European nations, according to the press statement.

The proposals would have replaced key language in the resolution, including calling for a focal point instead of a UN special envoy and removing references to the desecration of the Quran.

The world body created the International Day through a resolution adopted following attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, that left 51 people dead on this day in 2019.

Online hate speech 'fuelling real-life violence'

In the meantime, in another press statement, the UN chief António Guterres on Friday said "divisive rhetoric and misrepresentation are stigmatising communities" and everyone must unite to combat intolerance, stereotypes and bias.

"Online hate speech is fuelling real-life violence," António Guterres said in a statement, emphasising that digital platforms must moderate hateful content and protect users from harassment.

Institutional discrimination and other barriers are violating the human rights and dignity of Muslims, and much of this disturbing trend is part of a wider pattern of attacks against religious groups and vulnerable populations, also including Jewish people, minority Christian communities and others, he added.

"We must confront and root out bigotry in all its forms," he declared. "Leaders must condemn inflammatory discourse and safeguard religious freedom. "Together, let us commit to promoting mutual respect and understanding, foster social cohesion and build peaceful, just and inclusive societies for all."

'Faith literacy' must combat religion-based hate

In Geneva, Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), said all forms of religious hatred and intolerance are unacceptable.

"The message today is perhaps more urgent than ever: we are all well past the hour to restore peace, tolerance and respect," he said. "We know that fear breeds hate, ignorance and distrust of the other."

"Islamophobia has stolen lives", dehumanising entire communities and sparking "torrents of hate speech, magnified by social media", he said, citing multiple reports on "huge spikes" in Islamophobic incidents amid the current conflict in the Middle East, with a nearly 600% increase in some countries in North America and Europe.

States must record such incidents and urgently step up their efforts to combat intolerance against people based on religion or belief using the many available tools at their disposal, including the OHCHR guide to developing anti-discrimination legislation.

"Faith literacy – in other words, knowledge and understanding about the values of each religion and belief – is also crucial," Mr. Türk said, urging States to include it as part of comprehensive training initiatives on combating religious hatred for law enforcement officers and the judiciary, faith-based actors, teachers and media professionals.

Anti-Muslim hate spikes

Also in Geneva, Nassima Baghli, Permanent Observer of the OIC, hosted a commemorative event on Friday, saying that "Islamophobia is on the rise following the Israeli aggression on Gaza".

Citing recent anti-Muslim incidents, she pointed to cases several months ago of the desecration of the Quran.

"Discrimination and stereotypes based on religion or belief are doing a lot of harm as they dehumanise people and prevent them from enjoying their rights," Baghli said.

"We need to combat these scourges with great resolve with all the tools at our disposal," she said. "Our common goal is to promote mutual understanding and respect for all."