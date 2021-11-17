UK's Prince Charles visits Jesus baptism site in Jordan

World+Biz

Reuters
17 November, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 11:09 am

Related News

UK's Prince Charles visits Jesus baptism site in Jordan

After Jordan, the British royals will visit Egypt

Reuters
17 November, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 11:09 am
Britain&#039;s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, poses for a photo with Jordan&#039;s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania at the Al Husseiniya Palace, in Amman, Jordan November 16, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, poses for a photo with Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania at the Al Husseiniya Palace, in Amman, Jordan November 16, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla on Tuesday visited the site on the river Jordan where Jesus is believed to have been baptised, at the start of the first overseas tour by senior British royals since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Touring Elijah's Hill, the couple saw excavations around the narrow muddy river near the place where John the Baptist and Jesus met for the cleansing ritual, and they dipped their fingers in the water.

Charles, 73, had arrived in Jordan with Camilla, 74, earlier on Tuesday for a two-day visit that will take him to archeological sites and include meetings with representatives of religious faiths and humanitarian organizations.

Jordan's King Abdullah, who had welcomed the guests along with Queen Rania, spoke of the symbolic timing of the visit as his kingdom, whose history Britain helped to shape, marked its centenary, and he also praised Charles for his decades-long advocacy of environmental causes.

Charles, eldest son of Queen Elizabeth and heir to the British throne, said he hoped for action after the UN climate conference, COP26, in Glasgow that has kept alive international hopes of averting the worst impacts of global warming.

"Now hopefully the talking has gone on for so long, it's time for action on the ground, which is the most important thing of all," said Charles.

After Jordan, the British royals will visit Egypt, where they are due to meet President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

UK / Prince Charles / Jordan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

1d | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

2d | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

2d | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

6
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10