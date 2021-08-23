UK's Johnson to push Biden for Afghan deadline extension

World+Biz

Reuters
23 August, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 02:43 pm

Related News

UK's Johnson to push Biden for Afghan deadline extension

James Heappey, minister for the armed forces, said Britain was pushing for the deadline to be pushed beyond Aug. 31 after it identified thousands of people, including Afghan citizens, that it wants to help evacuate

Reuters
23 August, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 02:43 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge U.S. President Joe Biden this week to extend the evacuation deadline from Afghanistan, but even if one is agreed, the West will also need the approval of the Taliban, a defence minister said.

Johnson will host a virtual meeting of leaders from the Group of Seven advanced economies on Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan where thousands of people have descended on Kabul airport in a bid to flee the Taliban.

James Heappey, minister for the armed forces, said Britain was pushing for the deadline to be pushed beyond Aug. 31 after it identified thousands of people, including Afghan citizens, that it wants to help evacuate.

But the Taliban would need to give its approval, meaning British forces could not count on an extension, he said.

"Even though they are the seven most powerful people on the planet they don't get to take that decision in isolation. The Taliban get a vote as well and that's why we're continuing to work towards the 31st," Heappey told LBC radio.

"Even if the political will in London, Washington, Paris, Berlin is for an extension, the Taliban may say no," he said.

James Cleverly, a minister in the foreign office, said the Taliban appeared to be cooperating for now, but the government could not assume that would last.

"If we can buy more time that is great but I think that we shouldn't be relying on the fact that we will get more time to do this," Cleverly said.

The British government is also seeking new sanctions against the Taliban.

The Islamist group seized power as the United States and its allies withdrew their troops after a 20-year war launched in the weeks after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Top News

Biden / Boris Jhonson / Afghan / evacuation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

21h | Videos
Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

21h | Videos
Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

21h | Videos
Jean Kay: A forgotten hero of 1971

Jean Kay: A forgotten hero of 1971

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 