Ukrainian side announces another round of talks with Russian delegation

Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations are continuing, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said.

"The talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations are continuing. The third round will start in a few minutes," Podolyak said on Twitter, reports Interfax.

The sides' delegations are meeting near the Belarusian-Ukrainian border on the bank of the Pripyat River.

Earlier the Ukrainian president's office said Ukraine's goal for the talks was an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine.

Russia is interested in coming to an agreement that is in the interests of both sides at talks with Ukraine, Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Monday.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he believes Monday will be a crucial period for Ukraine as fighting continues across the country.

Meanwhile, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has issued a threat of deploying nuclear weapons if the West deploys such weapons near the country's borders.

President Vladimir Putin also put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday in the face of a barrage of Western reprisals for his war on Ukraine, which said it had repelled Russian ground forces attacking its biggest cities.