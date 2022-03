People walk on a main square as smoke after shelling rises in the background amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Chernihiv, Ukraine March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Oleh Holovatenko

The northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv issued a warning of country-wide air attacks on Tuesday, urging citizens to head to shelters.

It was not immediately clear whether other regions had issued similar warnings of new air strikes by Russian forces that invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

"Attention. Air raid ALL UKRAINE! Take shelter!," said the warning, shared in an online post.