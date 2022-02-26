Ukrainian president vows to fight on in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks alongside other Ukrainian officials in the governmental district of Kyiv, confirming that he is still in the capital, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2022 in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he would stay in Kyiv as he appeared in a video filmed outside his office in the capital city, Reuters reports.

"Good morning to everyone Ukrainians! Lately there has been a lot of fake information online that I call on our army to lay down arms and to evacuate. Listen. I am here. We will not lay down the weapons. We will defend our state. Because our weapon is our truth. And the truth is that thjis is our land, our country, our children. And we will defend all of that. That's all that I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine," Zelenskiy said in a video message.

In a tweet, Zelenskiy said he had discussed with European Council President Charles Michel "further effective assistance and the heroic struggle of Ukrainians for their free future."