Ukrainian media report explosion in Odesa, widespread air raid alerts

World+Biz

Reuters
08 May, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 08:53 am

Related News

Ukrainian media report explosion in Odesa, widespread air raid alerts

Reuters
08 May, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 08:53 am
A views shows burning storage facilities heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Odesa region, Ukraine May 8, 2023. Press Service of the Operational Command South of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS
A views shows burning storage facilities heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa region, Ukraine May 8, 2023. Press Service of the Operational Command South of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS

An explosion was heard following a missile attack that hit the Black Sea city of Odesa overnight, a local Ukrainian official said, while air raid alerts rang out in other regions of the country including the capital, Kyiv.

"There has been an enemy missile attack," Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, said on his Telegram channel.

"Air defense is working on the outskirts of Kyiv!" Kyiv's military administration said on its Telegram channel shortly after midnight on Monday local time. "Stay in the shelters until the air raid alarm goes off!"

Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne also reported an explosion followed by a fire in Odesa and the sound of explosions in Kherson in the south.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Europe

Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

20h | Panorama
Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

23h | Mode
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

13h | TBS World
How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

15h | TBS Entertainment
Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

14h | TBS Face to Face
Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

17h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work